FPIs bet big on banks in November; is the sector gearing up for growth?

The sustained inflow of foreign funds is one of the biggest factors to have helped the Indian market trade near all-time high levels recently despite the prevailing weakness in the Indian economy.

Data shows that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been net buyers for straight three months, with November witnessing $3.14 billion inflows against $2.2 billion the previous month.

On the sectoral front, banks witnessed a strong revival in the foreign fund flow. Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and telecom have of late seen funds flow in after continuous sell-offs in previous months, a report from brokerage firm ICICI Direct shows.

A consistent inflow was seen in insurance and media space, whereas technology, pharma and transportation space saw continuous selling.

Capital goods, oil & gas and consumer durables witnessed a trend reversal, with foreign institutional investors (FII) turning buyers in these sectors.

From BFSI space, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance outperformed markets with FII ownership remaining intact. Bajaj Finserv saw a substantial increase in FII ownership.

The financial year 2020, so far, has been positive for the Indian market on the foreign capital inflow front of even as macroeconomic data continued to show signs of weakness.

As per NSDL data, FPIs sold in the Indian debt and equity market only in the months of July, August and December (so far) in FY20.

November saw the highest inflow to the tune of Rs 22,999 crore, followed by April (Rs 16,728 crore) and October (Rs 16,069 crore), the data shows.

Why are FPIs bullish?

Market experts say FPIs have a long-term positive view of the market, as they expect a revival in the economy from the first quarter of FY21.

"FPIs had not been investing in a big way in the last one-two years even as the largecap stocks rallied. So, to some extent, they missed the bus. Having missed the opportunities in the past, they do not want to miss it again," said G Chokkalingam, Founder of Equinomics Research & Advisory.

"Moreover, the trend of the last 20 years shows that whenever the GDP growth fell below 5 percent, we bounced back strongly."

With a good monsoon, robust FDI flow and the government's measures to support the economy, the rupee is likely to gain strength. All this is giving hope to foreign investors.

Banks shinning bright

Most market experts and brokerages are of the view that the larger banks are going to see healthy growth.

"Large banks continue to gain share. Deposits had been a constraint, but their share in deposits has increased significantly. This implies that they could keep gaining substantial loan share in FY21 as well. Moreover, given a lower supply of credit, loan spreads for lenders are high. This should drive continued strength in net interest margin (NIMs)," Morgan Stanley said in a report on December 9.

The American financial firm says large banks will likely continue to report strong earnings with core pre-provision operating profit at more than 20 percent CAGR.

As per brokerage firm Reliance Securities, increased borrower preference for the smaller consortium and improved pricing power led by supply-side challenges are likely to aid the domestic corporate loan growth for the large private banks, aiding higher migration of clients from the PSBs to the private-sector lenders.

Besides, the brokerage believes while there has been some uptick in slippages and GNPAs in the retail segment led by higher agricultural slippages and change in retail NPA recognition standards, the underlying retail asset quality continues to remain healthy.

"On a standalone basis, we believe ICICI Bank should trade at a premium to Axis Bank owing to a better liability franchise and lower residual stress. From a medium-term perspective, given expectations of continued gain in market share, improved balance sheets, and relative benefits on cost of funds, we have a positive stance on Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank," said Reliance Securities.