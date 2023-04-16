 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FPIs begin FY24 on a positive note; invest Rs 8,767 crore in Indian equities in April

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

Overall, FPIs had pulled out a net sum of Rs 37,631 crore from Indian equities in 2022-23 on aggressive rate hikes by central banks globally and a record Rs 1.4 lakh crore in 2021-22.

After pulling out funds on a net basis in 2022-23, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) started the current financial year on a positive note and invested Rs 8,767 crore in the Indian equities so far this month on the reasonable stocks valuation.

Going forward, FPIs flow is expected to remain volatile, given the tight monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said.

The US Fed minutes have indicated an interest rate hike by 25 basis points in the coming policy meeting while voicing confidence in the stability of the US financial system.

According to the data with the depositories, FPIs were buyers in all days of April so far, and pumped a net sum of Rs 8,767 crore in Indian equities during April 3-13.