App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FPI ownership in BSE200 increases to $444 billion in June quarter

Diversified financials, insurance, oil, gas & consumable fuels and telecommunication services were the top sectors that witnessed FPI buying.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Before embarking on a selling spree in July and August, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought equities worth Rs 31,700 crore in the April-June quarter of Calendar 2019, while sequentially increasing their ownership in the BSE200 by 2.54 percent, a report from broking firm Kotak Securities said.

As per the report, FPIs sequentially increased their ownership in the BSE200 to $444 billion from $433 billion in the March quarter.

FPIs and DIIs holding in the index stood at 24.1 percent and 13.5 percent, respectively, at the end of June 2019 quarter, the report added.

Close

Chart 1

related news

Diversified financials, insurance, oil, gas & consumable fuels and telecommunication services were the top sectors that witnessed FPI buying. On the other hand, DIIs sold stocks in capital goods, electric utilities and oil, gas & consumable fuels sectors, the brokerage said.

Among the companies, Gruh Finance, Mahindra Logistics and Godrej Properties witnessed the highest increase in stake whereas Yes Bank, DishTV and DLF witnessed the highest decrease in stake by FPIs during the said quarter, the report claimed.

The brokerage's assessment sowed FPIs were overweight on banks, diversified financials and IT services and underweight on consumer staples and capital goods.

Chart 3

Among the top 40 stocks that account for 75.2 percent of FPIs’ equity portfolios in India, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services claimed the top position, in that order.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 03:51 pm

tags #BSE-200 index #FPI #June quarter

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.