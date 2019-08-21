FPI ownership in BSE200 increases to $444 billion in June quarter

Before embarking on a selling spree in July and August, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought equities worth Rs 31,700 crore in the April-June quarter of Calendar 2019, while sequentially increasing their ownership in the BSE200 by 2.54 percent, a report from broking firm Kotak Securities said.

As per the report, FPIs sequentially increased their ownership in the BSE200 to $444 billion from $433 billion in the March quarter.

FPIs and DIIs holding in the index stood at 24.1 percent and 13.5 percent, respectively, at the end of June 2019 quarter, the report added.

Diversified financials, insurance, oil, gas & consumable fuels and telecommunication services were the top sectors that witnessed FPI buying. On the other hand, DIIs sold stocks in capital goods, electric utilities and oil, gas & consumable fuels sectors, the brokerage said.

Among the companies, Gruh Finance, Mahindra Logistics and Godrej Properties witnessed the highest increase in stake whereas Yes Bank, DishTV and DLF witnessed the highest decrease in stake by FPIs during the said quarter, the report claimed.

The brokerage's assessment sowed FPIs were overweight on banks, diversified financials and IT services and underweight on consumer staples and capital goods.