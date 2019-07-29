App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

FPI outflows, weak corporate commentary leading to market fall: Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra AMC

"There will be more rate cuts where real interest rate burden on entrepreneur becomes reasonable. 75 basis point rate has already been cut, more will follow," said Nilesh Shah.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra AMC, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the correction in domestic stocks and shared his outlook on select stocks and sectors.

"Foreign Portfolio Investors' outflows and weak corporate commentary is leading to market fall," said Shah.

"Partly there has been flows-driven impact led by FPI sell-off, even though domestic institutional investors are buyers at this valuation. Second is the sentimental impact where the commentary given by results are slightly negative in tone. So, a combination of flow and sentiment is resulting in the current scenario," he said.

Close

"From a pure taxation point of view, what we read is that it is about Rs 400 crore by way of surcharge. It is an insignificant amount from an FPI point of view, but it is more the noise created around the surcharge which has hurt FPIs. My guess is that selling is more from corporate-based FPIs rather than trust-based FPIs, though I do not have any data to prove it," he added.

related news

Speaking about the weak Q1 earnings, Shah said, "We are of the assumption that the government, regulator, and entrepreneur all will take corrective action to come out of the subdued phase. There will be higher liquidity in the banking system and since May 2019 we have been witnessing that. At some point in time, that liquidity will be reflected in the economy."

"There will be more rate cuts where real interest rate burden on entrepreneur becomes reasonable. 75 basis point rate has already been cut, more will follow," he added.

 

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 03:58 pm

tags #earnings #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.