FPI holdings in BSE 200 Index drop to 23% in December as DII holdings rise

One of the major reasons for the decline and volatility in India’s stock markets since October has been the sale of shares by foreign institutional investors.

Their holdings of shares, including global depository receipts and American depositary receipts, of companies in the BSE 200 index declined to 23 percent in the quarter ended December from 23.8 percent in the previous quarter, Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report. Holdings by domestic institutional investors in the index companies increased to 13.4 percent from 13.1 percent.

FIIs offloaded a net of Rs 80,000 crore worth of shares in the secondary markets in the last quarter of 2021. Their outflows since October are set to touch Rs 2 lakh crore soon, although DIIs compensated for the FII outflow to a major extent by buying Rs 1.38 lakh crore of shares during this time.

Initially, high market valuations were a concern for FIIs after the market rallied 32 percent from January to October 19 last year and the benchmark indices hit record highs (18,604.45 for the Nifty 50 and 62,245.43 for the BSE Sensex).

Then, expectations of faster tightening by the US Federal Reserve to fight inflation and higher bond yields were reasons for the outflow.

Now, geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia induced the FIIs selloff as the war pushed up commodity prices, including oil and metals, raising earnings risks and economic growth worries, even if temporarily.

These concerns spooked the markets and the benchmark indices have now fallen more than 12 percent from their record high levels.

“We have seen consistent selling by FIIs in the past five months, which has been one of the longest selling streaks,” said Vaibhav Sanghavi, co-CEO at Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies. “At the same time, the overweight position to benchmarks such as the MSCI Emerging Markets is at a medium-term low. Considering this, we expect FII selling to stabilise soon.”

In the quarter ended December, the most shares sold by foreign portfolio investors were of banks, consumer staples, IT services and metals & mining companies, whereas their major purchases were in capital goods, real estate and telecommunication services, according to the report by Kotak.

Domestic mutual funds were big buyers of bank, IT services and telecommunication services stocks, but sold electric utilities, metals & mining, and commercial & professional services.

Higher buying by banks, financial institutions and insurance companies was seen in electric utilities, consumer staples and banks, while they sold capital goods, IT services and transportation.

In terms of sectoral performance, all indices clocked double-digit gains from January 2021 to October 18, 2021. Metals was the most prominent gainer with a rise of 92 percent, followed by IT (up 50 percent), energy (up 49 percent) and infrastructure (up 45 percent). Banking gained 27 percent.

Rising commodity prices and growing demand amid increasing infrastructure activities in the country boosted metals, while robust orders and strong earnings growth lifted IT stocks. Improving credit growth amid rising capital expenditure was one of the key reasons for the upside in banks.

India Ratings & Research, a subsidiary of global rating company Fitch, expects bank credit growth to hit 10 percent in FY23 for the first time since FY14, when it was 14 percent, aided by a pick-up in economic activity after the first quarter of FY22, higher government infrastructure spending and a revival in retail demand.

Among the stocks in the BSE 200 index, FIIs increased their holdings in IRB Infrastructure, Macrotech Developers, SIS, Lemon Tree Hotels, Computer Age Management Services, Max Healthcare, Voltas, Canara Bank, Petronet LNG, HPCL and Indian Hotels at the end of December 2021 from September 2021 levels, as per the Kotak report.

The BSE 200 index is the primary investable universe for institutions.

On the other hand, FII holdings declined in Just Dial, Ipca Laboratories, PVR, Bajaj Corporation, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Gateway Distriparks, Mahanagar Gas, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank.

Among domestic institutional investors, mutual funds bought more shares in Max Healthcare, Gateway Distriparks and Kalpataru Power Transmission, while selling shares in Just Dial, IRCTC and IRB Infrastructure.

Kotak said Power Grid, Laurus Labs and Bharat Forge saw the maximum increase in bank/financial institution holdings during the December quarter compared with the September quarter. However, ABB, IRB Infrastructure and Hindustan Aeronautics saw a decline in BFI holdings during this period.

Life Insurance Corporation of India, the biggest investor among domestic institutions, substantially increased its shareholding in Power Grid, CAMS and Laurus Labs, and doubled its stake in Coforge and Deepak Nitrite in the quarter ended December from a year earlier. However, LIC’s holdings fell in ABB, IRB Infrastructure and Hindustan Aeronautics, Kotak said.

Retail investors, who have been playing a supportive role in the market since the outbreak of the pandemic, significantly raised their shareholding in CAMS, JK Cement, Bajaj Corp, IRCTC, Tata Power Company, and Amara Raja Batteries, according to Kotak. However, retail holdings in Dhanuka Agritech, City Union Bank and Just Dial declined during the quarter on a sequential basis.

