Four of top-10 firms lose over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS, Infosys biggest laggards

The combined market valuation of four of the 10 most valued firms tumbled Rs 1,05,848.14 crore last week, with IT majors TCS and Infosys emerging as the biggest laggards. While the market valuation of Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys and Bajaj Finance declined, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HUL, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel emerged as the gainers with a combined addition of Rs 51,628.12 crore.

Among the four firms, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tumbled the most by Rs 40,640.76 crore to stand at Rs 13,49,037.36 crore. Infosys’ market capitalisation (m-cap) tanked Rs 36,703.8 crore to reach Rs 7,63,565.13 crore.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) eroded by Rs 25,503.68 crore to Rs 17,70,205.42 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dipped by Rs 2,999.9 crore to Rs 4,45,810.84 crore. In contrast, the m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) jumped Rs 24,048.06 crore to Rs 5,12,857.03 crore and that of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 12,403.56 crore to Rs 5,24,180.57 crore.

State Bank of India (SBI) added Rs 7,050.44 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 4,60,599.20 crore. HDFC Bank’s valuation rallied by Rs 4,880.07 crore to Rs 8,40,204.91 crore.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 1,949.67 crore to Rs 4,18,574.86 crore and that of HDFC went higher by Rs 1,296.32 crore to Rs 4,45,659.60 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL maintained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, SBI, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Airtel.

Last week, the Sensex slipped 170.49 points or 0.28 per cent, while the Nifty shed 113.90 points or 0.64 per cent.