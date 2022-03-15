Four factors that affected the markets, Sensex loses over 700 points

India’s stock market snapped a five-day winning streak on March 15, tracking weakness in global peers. The BSE Sensex fell 709 points, or 1.26 percent, to 57,777 and the Nifty 50 plunged 208 points, or 1.23 percent, to 16,663.

The broader markets also declined. The Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices were down 0.87 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

Here are four factors that affected the markets:

1) Decline in global indices

Globally equities fell sharply as investors turned more cautious following the destruction and deaths in Ukraine. Russian forces stepped up rocket and artillery bombardments amid talks between officials of both countries.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the largest military attack in Europe since World War II.

Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC fell 2 percent each, while Britain’s FTSE was down 1.5 percent at 15:24 hours IST.

US futures pointed towards a weak opening on Wall Street. Dow Jones futures, S&P 500 futures, and Nasdaq futures were down 0.7 percent each.

China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 4.95 percent and 5.7 percent lower, respectively, after tech stocks declined sharply. The fall in China was despite better growth numbers in January-February.

The Hang Seng Tech index plunged 8.1 percent on March 15, extending the loss for the past one month to almost 39 percent. Sentiment on Chinese tech shares took a hit following a report that Tencent could face a record fine for violating anti-money laundering rules, as per CNBC. Alibaba, JD.com, NetEase, and Nio fell sharply.

2) Oil prices

Crude oil futures declined from a peak of $139 a barrel last week but stayed just above the $100 mark. Experts hope for a positive outcome in talks between officials of Ukraine and Russia, but fears of a demand slowdown in China amid a rise in fresh Covid-19 cases and lockdowns put pressure on oil prices. Reports indicated that a virus outbreak had spread rapidly in northeast China.

3) Rising Covid cases in Europe

Covid cases are rising rapidly in Europe, which was one reason for the fall in the equity markets as experts once again raised concerns over global growth.

Covid cases have risen dramatically in the UK in recent weeks, while Germany continues to mark record high daily infections with over 250,000 new cases a day. Elsewhere, France, Switzerland, Italy and the Netherlands are also seeing Covid infections start to rise again, aided and abetted by the relaxation of Covid measures and the spread of a new subvariant of Omicron known as BA.2, as per CNBC.

4) Volatility rises, sectors drop

The volatility index rose 4 percent to almost 27, favouring the momentum for bears. Experts said volatility has to fall below the 20 mark for stability in the market.

The Nifty Metal index fell the most, down 4.07 percent, followed by the Nifty IT index, which lost more than 2 percent. The Nifty Bank index fell 0.8 percent, whereas the Nifty Auto gained 0.6 percent and FMCG was up 0.2 percent.

