Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fortis shares slide after Singh bros' fall out

Shivinder Singh on Tuesday announced that he had moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against his elder brother Malvinder Singh

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Shares of Fortis Healthcare slide about 1.5 percent after founder Shivinder Singh on Tuesday announced that he had moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against his elder brother Malvinder Singh.

The former alleged oppression and mismanagement of RHC Holding, Religare and Fortis.

Also read - Shivinder Singh moves NCLT against elder brother Malvinder

Singh also moved the NCLT against Sunil Godhwani, former chairman and managing director of Religare Enterprises.

"The collective, ongoing, actions of Malvinder and Sunil Godhwani led to a systematic undermining of the interests of the companies and their shareholders mentioned above as also the committed and loyal employees of the group," Shivinder Singh said in a press statement.

At 09:23 hrs, Fortis Healthcare was trading at Rs 144.50 on the BSE, down 1.60 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 09:31 am

tags #Business #Buzzing Stocks #Fortis Healthcare #markets

