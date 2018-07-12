App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fortis Healthcare rises 2% as board to consider fund raising on July 13

A meeting of the board of directors of company shall be held on July 13 to consider and if thought fit approve raising funds through issue of securities on a preferential allotment basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Fortis Healthcare rose 2.7 percent in the opening trade on Thursday as company to consider fund raising.

A meeting of the board of directors of company shall be held on July 13 to consider and if thought fit approve raising funds through issue of securities on a preferential allotment basis.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 171.35 and 52-week low Rs 106.65 on 03 January, 2018 and 06 February, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.3 percent below its 52-week high and 31.27 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:25 hrs Fortis Healthcare was quoting at Rs 140.10, up Rs 2.30, or 1.67 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 09:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

