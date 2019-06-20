App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fortis Healthcare slips after Nomura cuts target price by 7%

The brokerage has maintained a buy call on the stock and cut target price to Rs 159 from Rs 171 per share

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Fortis Healthcare shares dropped 1 percent intraday on June 20 after Japanese brokerage firm Nomura slashed its target price by 7 percent citing lower earnings estimates.

The brokerage has maintained a buy call on the stock and cut target price to Rs 159 from Rs 171 per share after factoring the impact of a potential open offer.

"We cut FY20/21 earnings estimates by 13 percent/33 percent and expect gradual recovery following a challenging FY19," Nomura said.

Close

Last year in July, Northern TK Venture Pte Ltd became the promoter of Fortis Healthcare with 31.17 percent stake (as of March 2019).

related news

Northern TK together with IHH Healthcare Berhad and Parkway Pantai Ltd had made an open offer to the equity shareholders of Fortis Healthcare to acquire up to 19.70 crore shares, representing 26 percent of the expanded voting share capital in December, but that is still stuck in the Supreme Court after a contempt plea filed by Japanese pharma company Daiichi Sankyo against the Singh brothers, who were former promoters of Fortis.

The stock was quoting at Rs 131.50, down Rs 1.25, or 0.94 percent on the BSE at 0945 hours IST.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 10:25 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Fortis Healthcare

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.