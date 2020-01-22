App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fortis Healthcare gains for 3rd straight day, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in December quarter

Shares of Fortis Healthcare gained for third consecutive session on January 22, after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased his stake in the company during the quarter ended December 2019.

The stock rallied 4.1 percent intraday today, taking total three-day gains to 7.5 percent. It was quoting at Rs 151.00, up Rs 4.90, or 3.35 percent on the BSE at 1450 hours IST.

Big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake in the company to 2.65 percent at the end of December 2019, from 1.66 percent in September 2019.

Reliance Capital Trustee Co Ltd - A/C Nippon India Retirement Fund - Wealth Creation Scheme also increased stake in the company to 3.31 percent from 2.88 percent.

During the December quarter, foreign portfolio investors also increased their stake in the company to 43.24 percent (from 38.69 percent QoQ) which are WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund, UBS Principal Capital Asia, Venguard Total International Stock Index Fund and York Asian Opportunities Investments Master Fund.

Amansa Holdings Private Limited bought 3.05 percent shareholding in the company and ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund purchased 1.16 percent during the quarter.

However, Axis Bank reduced its stake in Fortis Healthcare to 1.19 percent (from 1.26 percent QoQ) and Yes Bank sold entire shareholding (6.56 percent) in the company.

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 03:29 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Fortis Healthcare

