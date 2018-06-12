App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fortis Healthcare down 2% as board defers approving financial results again

The company on Monday deferred the announcement of its results for the March quarter to June 25, citing a need for additional time to consider certain aspects of the internal investigation report comprehensively in its financial accounts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Fortis Healthcare fell nearly 2 percent intraday Tuesday as company deferred the approval of quarterly and annual financial results for the period ended March 31, 2018.

"The internal investigation conducted by Luthra & Luthra Law Offices, as initiated by the Audit and Risk Management Committee, has been completed and their report was made available on June 8, 2018. The same was duly placed before the Audit and Risk Management Committee and the Board at their meetings held today," the Fortis board said in a statement.

Fortis' board did not disclose any details of the internal investigation report, but said it had shared the findings of Luthra & Luthra with the statutory auditors.

It also said that the findings are being submitted to Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Serious Fraud Investigation Officer (SFIO) as well.

On May 30, the company had postponed board meeting scheduled to consider financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2018, to June 11

At 10:42 hrs Fortis Healthcare was quoting at Rs 141.25, down Rs 2.35, or 1.64 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 10:57 am

