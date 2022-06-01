Former SBI MD Ashwani Bhatia takes charge as director on SEBI’s board

Former Managing Director of State Bank of India Ashwani Bhatia on June 1 took charge as the whole-time director on the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) board, the capital market regulator said in a statement.

Bhatia will handle the Department of Debt and Hybrid Securities, Alternative Investment Fund and Foreign Portfolio Investors Department, Market Intermediaries Regulation and Supervision Department, Corporation Finance Investigation Department, and Office of Investor Assistance and Education, SEBI said.

In his stint at the SBI Group, Bhatia had also served as MD and CEO of SBI Funds Management and is known to have experience in treasury operations, retail banking, credit, investment banking, and asset management.

Bhatia was appointed to the board of SEBI in March following the end of the tenure of G Mahalingam and Madhabi Puri Buch. Buch was elevated to the Chairperson role at SEBI following the end of the term of Ajay Tyagi.

Besides Bhatia, SEBI’s board currently has two other whole-time directors SK Mohanty and Ananta Barua.