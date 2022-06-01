English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live now:Still think holding cash in the bank is a good idea? Fill out this survey and watch out this space to know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Former SBI MD Ashwani Bhatia takes charge as director on SEBI’s board

    Bhatia has previously served as managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Funds Management.

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / June 01, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST
    Bhatia was appointed to the board of SEBI in March following the end of the tenure of G Mahalingam and Madhabi Puri Buch. (Image: Reuters)

    Bhatia was appointed to the board of SEBI in March following the end of the tenure of G Mahalingam and Madhabi Puri Buch. (Image: Reuters)

    Former Managing Director of State Bank of India Ashwani Bhatia on June 1 took charge as the whole-time director on the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) board, the capital market regulator said in a statement.

    Bhatia will handle the Department of Debt and Hybrid Securities, Alternative Investment Fund and Foreign Portfolio Investors Department, Market Intermediaries Regulation and Supervision Department, Corporation Finance Investigation Department, and Office of Investor Assistance and Education, SEBI said.

    In his stint at the SBI Group, Bhatia had also served as MD and CEO of SBI Funds Management and is known to have experience in treasury operations, retail banking, credit, investment banking, and asset management.

    Bhatia was appointed to the board of SEBI in March following the end of the tenure of G Mahalingam and Madhabi Puri Buch. Buch was elevated to the Chairperson role at SEBI following the end of the term of Ajay Tyagi.

    Besides Bhatia, SEBI’s board currently has two other whole-time directors SK Mohanty and Ananta Barua.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Market news #SEBI
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 04:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.