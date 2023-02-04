Forex kitty swells by $8 billion in 2 days: FM shrugs off Adani shock to financial system

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

India has seen its foreign exchange reserve grow by $8 billion over the past few days, despite the Adani group calling off its follow-up issue. This proves that the country’s image remains intact on the global front, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The Union minister was addressing the media in a post-Budget meet in Mumbai on February 4.

“FPOs (follow-on public offering) come and go. Foreign investors come and go. These fluctuations happen in every market. Our foreign exchange reserve has gone up by $8 billion in the last two days. This proves that our economy’s image and fundamentals have not been affected,” she said.

The Reserve Bank of India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $576.76 billion in the week ended January 27, latest data released by the central bank showed. Data for the past week has not been updated yet.

After publication of the Hindenburg report on January 24, Adani group has lost around $117 billion in market cap, one of the worst in the history. Withdrawal of Adani Enterprises’ fully subscribed Rs 20,000-crore FPO on February 1 has added to the woes.

Foreign investors including Maybank Securities, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) and Nomura Singapore, had participated in the FPO’s anchor book.

"I believe the market has functioned in prime condition. Sebi has worked on it well," Sitharaman said, adding that regulators are monitoring the situation. “From a macroeconomic point of view, the Adani crisis is a storm in a tea cup as the public financial system is robust,” chipped in Finance Secretary TV Somanathan.

On February 3, Life Insurance Corp (LIC) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Siddhartha Mohanty reiterated that the insurance major is positive on the investments in the Adani group. "Adani investments are within our prudent norms," Mohanty told CNBC-TV18. "We talk to companies that we invest in as a routine."