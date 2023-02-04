English
    Forex kitty swells by $8 billion in 2 days: FM shrugs off Adani shock to financial system

    From a macroeconomic point of view, the Adani crisis is a storm in a tea cup as the public financial system is robust, chipped in Finance Secretary TV Somanathan

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    India has seen its foreign exchange reserve grow by $8 billion over the past few days, despite the Adani group calling off its follow-up issue. This proves that the country’s image remains intact on the global front, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

    The Union minister was addressing the media in a post-Budget meet in Mumbai on February 4.

    “FPOs (follow-on public offering) come and go. Foreign investors come and go. These fluctuations happen in every market. Our foreign exchange reserve has gone up by $8 billion in the last two days. This proves that our economy’s image and fundamentals have not been affected,” she said.

    The Reserve Bank of India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $576.76 billion in the week ended January 27, latest data released by the central bank showed. Data for the past week has not been updated yet.