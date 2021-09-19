MARKET NEWS

Foreign portfolio investors net buyers at Rs 16,305 crore so far in September

PTI
September 19, 2021 / 05:13 PM IST

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers in Indian markets so far in September by investing a net sum of Rs 16,305 crore.

As per depositories data, overseas investors invested Rs 11,287 crore into equities and Rs 5,018 crore in debt segment on a net basis between September 1-17.

During this period, the total net investment stood at Rs 16,305 crore.

In August, FPI investment stood at Rs 16,459 crore.

Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - research, Morningstar India noted that investment in Indian equities has been volatile for sometime.

"However, continuing rally in the Indian stock markets would have been hard for FPIs to ignore and they would have chosen to be a part of it rather than missing out on it," he said.

Also, India continues to be an important and competitive investment destination from the long-term perspective, Srivastava added.

FPIs have been showing interest in segments like hotels and travel since these segments have started to do well, as per V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

He further said that some profit-booking is seen in segments like metals and insurance which had appreciated handsomely.

Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice president, equity technical research at Kotak Securities, said that all emerging markets have seen FPI inflows in Sep 2021 till date.

"Inflows in Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines are positive to the tune of $2,597 million, $535 million, $290 million, $162 million and $71 million, respectively," he added.

Chouhan said that FPI inflows into Indian equity markets may dwindle following quantitative easing tapering by the Federal Reserve.

"In general, rate hike by US Federal Reserve leads to FPIs exiting emerging markets such as India that are considered riskier than developed economies," he said.
PTI
first published: Sep 19, 2021 05:13 pm

