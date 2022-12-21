 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foreign investors buy Indian equities in December first half even as stocks slip

Reuters
Dec 21, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST

Foreign investors have latched on to domestic equities between October 15 and December 15, and are on course to end the year as net buyers for two consecutive months.

Foreign portfolio investors bought Indian shares worth 90.17 billion Indian rupees ($1.09 billion) in the first half of December, despite the country's benchmark indexes coming off record high levels on hawkish commentary from global central banks, data showed.

The Nifty 50 fell 1.83% during Dec. 1-15, according to Refinitiv data.

Between November 16 and November 30, when benchmarks rose to record high levels, foreign fund inflows logged 73.5 billion rupees.

This is a pivot from the first six months of 2022, when foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold off Indian equities amid geopolitical concerns, a rise in commodity costs and the beginning of rate hike cycles by central banks the world over, before turning buyers for the first time this year in July.

"Foreign investor confidence has returned to India after a volatile start to 2022," said Deven Choksey, managing director at KRChoksey Holdings, adding that outflows in the first half of the year were mainly due to the rise in crude oil prices.