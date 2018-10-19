App
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Foreign fund sells Indiabulls Housing Fin shares worth Rs 171 cr

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 691.84, valuing the transaction at Rs 171.56 crore, the data showed.

A foreign fund sold 25 lakh shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance for over Rs 171 crore through an open market transaction on October 19.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, William Blair Emerging Markets Growth Fund offloaded 24.80 lakh shares, amounting to 0.58 percent stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance.

The buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

Indiabulls Housing Finance settled for the day on the NSE at Rs 659.05, down 16.43 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 09:21 pm

tags #India #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Market news

