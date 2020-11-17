Foreign fund inflows rise after PM Modi's interaction with investor groups

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been bullish on the Indian market of late and the inflow of foreign funds seem to have exacerbated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meet with the world’s top investor groups in early November.

Media reports point out that foreign investors showed faith in the Modi-led government's recent initiatives and reforms that are long-term positive for the economy and the market as well.

The Economic Times (ET) quoted a government official saying that global fund managers, who attended the virtual meeting with the PM, showed a strong interest in investing in India.

"Lot of investors appreciated the reforms undertaken in agriculture and labour markets and appreciated the opportunity India offered. Modi told the fund managers that he is open to any feedback the investors may have," the ET report added, quoting the government official.

FPIs have been bullish on the Indian market as factors, including Joe Biden's victory in the US election, the Indian government's push towards making India a manufacturing hub, weakness in the dollar index, MSCI rejig and improving macroeconomic indicators underpinned FPI inflow.

Read more: FIIs remain bullish on Indian market; trend likely to sustain, say experts

Dipan Mehta, Director of Elixir Equities said the FII inflows can be attributed to the PM's meeting with foreign fund managers along with several other factors.

"Yes, liquidity flows into emerging markets are strong. Expectations of the weak dollar, risk-on/dollar carry trade are driving liquidity," said Mehta.

"Domestic liquidity is also strong and most important, bulls are truly enthused by the good earnings which have come through in the September earnings season. Also, vaccine news and lower infection rate are improving sentiment," Mehta added.

Data available with NSDL shows FIIs have pumped in Rs 34,884 crore into the Indian financial market in November so far.

Disclaimer: The above report has information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.