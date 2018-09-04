Force Motors slips 4% on weak August sales number

Shares of Force Motors slipped nearly 4 percent intraday Tuesday after company reported weak sales number for the month ended August 2018.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,465 and an intraday low of Rs 2,340.

The company's total August auto sales declined 25 percent at 2,083 units against 2,779 units, YoY.

Total production for August 2018 stood at 2,263 units. Total sales includes 12 units of export.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,300 and 52-week low Rs 2,335.10 on 12 September, 2017 and 20 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 45.32 percent below its 52-week high and 0.68 percent above its 52-week low

The share price declined more than 40 percent in the last 1 year.

At 14:22 hrs Force Motors was quoting at Rs 2,347.95, down Rs 86.20, or 3.54 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil