Force Motors slips 3% after subdued sales numbers

Shares of Force Motors slipped more than 3 percent intraday Thursday after company reported weak sales numbers for September 2018.

The company's total production for September 2018 (SCV, LCV, UV and tractors) is increased to 2,390 units versus 2,263 units in August 2018.

Meanwhile, its domestic sales declined to 1,723 units against 2,071 units. However, the export sales were up at 94 units versus 12 units.

At 09:42 hrs Force Motors was quoting at Rs 1,680, down Rs 34.65, or 2.02 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,928 and 52-week low Rs 1,655 on 05 October, 2017 and 01 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 56.85 percent below its 52-week high and 2.42 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil