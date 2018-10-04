App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 10:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Force Motors slips 3% after subdued sales numbers

Its domestic sales declined to 1,723 units against 2,071 units.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Force Motors slipped more than 3 percent intraday Thursday after company reported weak sales numbers for September 2018.

The company's total production for September 2018 (SCV, LCV, UV and tractors) is increased to 2,390 units versus 2,263 units in August 2018.

Meanwhile, its domestic sales declined to 1,723 units against 2,071 units. However, the export sales were up at 94 units versus 12 units.

At 09:42 hrs Force Motors was quoting at Rs 1,680, down Rs 34.65, or 2.02 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,928 and 52-week low Rs 1,655 on 05 October, 2017 and 01 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 56.85 percent below its 52-week high and 2.42 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 09:56 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Forbes India Rich List 2018: Mukesh Ambani wealthiest, Azim Premji a distant second

Forbes India Rich List 2018: Mukesh Ambani wealthiest, Azim Premji a distant second

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.