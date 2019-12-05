Force Motors share price jumps 4% after sharp rise in November sales

Domestic sales for the month stood at 1,936 units and exports at 176 units, which were significantly higher compared to 1,477 units sold in same month last year and 12 units exported, respectively.
Shares of Force Motors gained 4 percent intraday on December 5 after the company reported healthy growth in November sales.
The Pune-based company sold 2,112 units in November 2019, higher by 41.8 percent YoY.
In November 2018, it had sold 1,489 units.
Domestic sales for the month stood at 1,936 units and exports at 176 units, which were significantly higher compared to 1,477 units sold in the same month last year and 12 units exported, respectively.The stock was quoting at Rs 1,034.55, up Rs 19.70, or 1.94 percent on the BSE at 1445 hours IST.
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 03:00 pm