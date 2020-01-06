Force Motors reports 48% YoY jump in Dec sales; share price rises 11%

Force Motors sold 5,465 vehicles during October-December 2018 and 6,397 vehicles during July-September 2019.
Shares of Force Motors rallied more than 11 percent intraday on January 6 after a sharp rise in December sales.
The company sold 2,517 vehicles in December 2019, which was a sharp 48.3 percent increase over 1,697 vehicles sold in the same month last year in the domestic market.
Small commercial vehicle (SCV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales stood at 1,762 units while utility vehicle (UV), sports utility vehicle (SUV) and tractors sales were at 755 units in December 2019.
In the quarter ended December 2019 (third quarter of the financial year 2019-20), company cumulatively sold 6,586 vehicles, which was higher by 20.5 percent over the same period last year and 3 percent higher compared to July-September quarter 2019.
Force Motors sold 5,465 vehicles during October-December 2018 and 6,397 vehicles during July-September 2019.The stock was quoting at Rs 1,198.20, up Rs 103.25, or 9.43 percent on the BSE at 1116 hours IST.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.