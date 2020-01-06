App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Force Motors reports 48% YoY jump in Dec sales; share price rises 11%

Force Motors sold 5,465 vehicles during October-December 2018 and 6,397 vehicles during July-September 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Force Motors rallied more than 11 percent intraday on January 6 after a sharp rise in December sales.

The company sold 2,517 vehicles in December 2019, which was a sharp 48.3 percent increase over 1,697 vehicles sold in the same month last year in the domestic market.

Small commercial vehicle (SCV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales stood at 1,762 units while utility vehicle (UV), sports utility vehicle (SUV) and tractors sales were at 755 units in December 2019.

In the quarter ended December 2019 (third quarter of the financial year 2019-20), company cumulatively sold 6,586 vehicles, which was higher by 20.5 percent over the same period last year and 3 percent higher compared to July-September quarter 2019.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,198.20, up Rs 103.25, or 9.43 percent on the BSE at 1116 hours IST.

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 11:53 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Force Motors

