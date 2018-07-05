Force Motors gains 4% post June sales data

Shares of Force Motors added 4.7 percent intraday Thursday on the back of production and sales data for the month of June.

On Wednesday, automaker made an announcement in respect of the production, sale and export of the products manufactured by the company during the month of June 2018.

The company's June production stood at 2,484 units, while it sold 2,545 units and export 124 units in June 2018.

At 09:28 hrs the stock was quoting at Rs 2,498.75, up Rs 102.00, or 4.26 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,379.80 and 52-week low Rs 2,390 on 14 July, 2017 and 04 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 43.01 percent below its 52-week high and 4.44 percent above its 52-week low.