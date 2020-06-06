App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2020 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FOMO grips D-St! Small & mid-caps outperform; over 200 stocks rose 10-80 percent

Markets witnessed a 3-month high in sentiments the past week. Just when everyone expected a downfall post GDP numbers and Moody’s downgrade on India, markets moved in the opposite direction.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

What a week! At a time when most of the bad news was floating around, Indian markets recorded its biggest weekly gain since October 2017, CNBC-TV18 data showed.

The week began with Moody’s downgrade, the March quarter results were largely muted, macro-economic indicators also showed no signs of any green shoots but consistent buying by foreign investors and stimulus hopes from global central banks kept bulls in charge of D-Street.

Close

The Nifty50 witnessed its quickest 1,000-point run-up in just six trading sessions. The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 rose by about 6 percent while the S&P BSE Small-cap index was up 8.8 percent, and the S&P BSE Mid-cap index gained 6 percent for the week ended June 5.

related news

Experts call this a phenomena which is popularly known as ‘fear of missing out’ or FOMO. The liquidity-driven rally led many investors to believe that they might not be able to catch stocks at these levels again which led to buying spree, suggest experts.

“Markets witnessed a three-month high in sentiments the past week. Just when everyone expected a downfall post GDP numbers and Moody’s downgrade on India, markets moved in the opposite direction,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.

“This was more of a FOMO rally which was a mix of spare cash investments and short covering. And going forward, 61 percent Fibonacci retracement levels can take Nifty50 to levels of 10,450-10,500 after which meaningful corrections can occur. However, if the pressure sustains below 10,200 then corrections can start earlier,” he said.

There are as many as 204 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index which rallied 10-90 percent in just five trading sessions for the week ended June 5 that include names like Indiabulls Real Estate, Titan Company, Bajaj Consumer, Max India, Vodafone-Idea, Trident, IDBI Bank etc. among others.

BSE500 June 5




Note: Here is a list of 19 stocks out of 204 stocks which have risen over 30%

Strong global cues help bulls to push benchmark indices above crucial resistance levels. The street was also mirroring expectations of a rebound in global growth, fuelled by stimulus measures by various central banks.

“Investors are expecting a full resumption in business activities after lockdown measures are eased, which added to the positive momentum in the market,” Vinod Nair- Head of Research- Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“The markets are ignoring the economic data and numbers coming in and are pricing in a fast recovery in demand, which is essential for a sustainable economic recovery,” he said.


Where is market headed?Equity benchmarks staged a strong comeback and closed the week above the psychological mark of 10,000 since, March 2020.

Broader market relatively outperformed as Nifty mid-cap and small-cap rose 7 percent, and 11 percent, respectively. Sectorally, all major indices ended in green led by financials and metal.

The weekly price action formed a bullish belt hold line carrying a positive gap, indicating acceleration of upward momentum as index achieved our target of 10000 and currently poised near intermediate resistance of 10,160, suggest experts.

“Going ahead, a follow-through strength above intermediate resistance of 10,160 (on a closing basis) would open the doors for further acceleration of upward momentum towards 10,500,” Dharmesh Shah, Head – Technical, ICICI direct told Moneycontrol.

“Failure to close above 10160 would lead to temporary breather amid stock-specific action that will help index to cool off the overbought condition of the daily stochastic oscillator (currently at 87) owing to past six sessions sharp up move of 1,170 points, and make market healthy,” he said.

Shah further added that any cool off from here on should not be considered as negative. Instead, it should be capitalised on as incremental buying opportunity in quality mid and small-cap stocks.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 6, 2020 10:13 am

tags #BSE500 #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Midcap #Nifty #Sensex #Smallcao

