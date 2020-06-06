FOMO grips D-St! Small & mid-caps outperform; over 200 stocks rose 10-80 percent

What a week! At a time when most of the bad news was floating around, Indian markets recorded its biggest weekly gain since October 2017, CNBC-TV18 data showed.

The week began with Moody’s downgrade, the March quarter results were largely muted, macro-economic indicators also showed no signs of any green shoots but consistent buying by foreign investors and stimulus hopes from global central banks kept bulls in charge of D-Street.

The Nifty50 witnessed its quickest 1,000-point run-up in just six trading sessions. The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 rose by about 6 percent while the S&P BSE Small-cap index was up 8.8 percent, and the S&P BSE Mid-cap index gained 6 percent for the week ended June 5.

Experts call this a phenomena which is popularly known as ‘fear of missing out’ or FOMO. The liquidity-driven rally led many investors to believe that they might not be able to catch stocks at these levels again which led to buying spree, suggest experts.

“Markets witnessed a three-month high in sentiments the past week. Just when everyone expected a downfall post GDP numbers and Moody’s downgrade on India, markets moved in the opposite direction,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.

“This was more of a FOMO rally which was a mix of spare cash investments and short covering. And going forward, 61 percent Fibonacci retracement levels can take Nifty50 to levels of 10,450-10,500 after which meaningful corrections can occur. However, if the pressure sustains below 10,200 then corrections can start earlier,” he said.

There are as many as 204 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index which rallied 10-90 percent in just five trading sessions for the week ended June 5 that include names like Indiabulls Real Estate, Titan Company, Bajaj Consumer, Max India, Vodafone-Idea, Trident, IDBI Bank etc. among others.