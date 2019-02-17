Focus on Index Option strategy; RIL among 8 stocks that may see buying momentum

Chandan Taparia

Nifty index has been making lower highs - lower lows from last six trading sessions and has corrected by around 500 points from its recent top of 11,118 to 10,620 zones. It formed a Bearish candle on weekly while a Hammer kind of candle on daily which indicates that immediate trend is in pressure but some bounce could be seen at lower zones.

Now, it has to negate the formation of lower highs by moving above 10,785 zones to witness a bounce back move towards 10,850, then 10,929 zones while on the downside, support exists at 10,620 then 10,580 zones. The index is now near to the major support zones and lower part of the range which could decide the next leg of the rally, so either a small bounce or else the next leg of fresh break down.

Nifty index remained in pressure for all the five trading session of the week and closed with the losses of 2 percent by drifting towards the lower band of the recent trading range.

India VIX moved up by 5.72 percent at 16.46 levels in the last week while Put Call Ratio fell down from 1.59 to 1.30 levels, a spurt in VIX with a decline in PCR OI suggests that supply pressure is intact in the market at every important resistance zones.

On the option front, maximum Put OI is at 10,700 followed by 10,400 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,000 followed by 10,900 strike. Put writing is seen at 10,300 followed by 10,500 strike while Call writing is seen at 10,700 then 10,800 strike. Option band signifies a lower shift in the trading range between 10,600 to 10,900 zones

Bank Nifty has been making lower highs - lower lows from last six trading sessions and drifted towards its major key support of 26,666 zones. It formed a Bearish candle on the weekly and daily scale while resistances are gradually shifting lower. It needs to negate the formation of lower highs to get a short term reversal and a bounce back move.

Now if it manages to hold 26,850 zones then only bounce could be seen towards 27,000, then 27,150-27,350 zones while support is seen at 26,666, then 26,400 zones.

Stock specific positive setup is seen in very few counters including Reliance Industries, UPL, Bata India, Wipro, REC, PFC, Yes Bank and Titan Company while most of the Auto, PSU Banks, NBFC, Small and Midcap stocks are under pressure.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Index-wise Bank Nifty is near to crucial zones of 26,666 and Nifty is near to 10,620-10,580 zones, these levels are likely to decide the course of action in next week after its sharp decline of last six trading sessions.

Traders are suggested to shift focus on Index Option strategy which is likely to remain range bound comparatively than the volatile and wild swing in individual stocks which are changing every day with the absence of follow up action.

The author is Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited.

