you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Focus on banks, infrastructure, capital goods and cement stocks: Shrikant Chouhan

Those investing in US equities have shifted their focus from domestic markets to global markets, especially in the emerging markets

Moneycontrol Contributor
Shrikant Chouhan

The market failed to hit 11,600-11,650 and closed below 11,500 on March 25 that could lead to further weakness.

There was, undoubtedly, a spectacular rally that we witnessed where individual sectors performed much better than the Nifty50 index.

Auto, pharma, FMCG and IT stocks failed to perform mainly due to exceptional strength in domestic currency.

Shrikant Chouhan
Shrikant Chouhan
Senior VP, Technical Research|Kotak Securities

To see near-term price action, we need to focus on global developments and to forecast the long-term trend we need to analyse domestic development closely.

Domestic developments are certainly positive for the long term, however, in the short term global developments are supportive to identify the trend.

The US stock market tumbled on March 22 as investors digested an ominous warning sign. Interest rates on long-term government debt fell below the rate on short-term bills. That's often a signal that a recession is on the horizon.

It all started when the Federal Reserve signalled rate hikes may be over for 2019. However, it was expected and forecasted much before by experts but due to exceptional strength in US equities for the last many years, it took time to react.

This would result in a weakness of the US dollar and further strengthen the currencies of emerging markets (EMs). The inflows that our markets witnessed and the way the currency has appreciated took place much before the Federal Reserve's announcements.

Those investing in US equities have shifted their focus from domestic markets to global markets, especially in the emerging markets.

Above developments in the US markets would result in further flows for Asian markets and thereby to the Indian markets. It would also compel US authorities to soften on the trade war front that would indirectly help emerging markets in the near term.

Based on the current formation we may see the level of 11,400-11,350 in the short term, however, that would be an opportunity to create long positions gradually or to start covering short sell positions.

On the higher side, 11,530 and 11,570 would be hurdles but on the dismissal of 11,580, we could even move towards the level of previous highs of 11,700-11,780.

Our strategy should be to trade long if Nifty falls to 11,400-11,350 and keep a final stop loss at 11,300. Be stock specific for the time being or focus on those sectors that were underperforming for the last few years such as PSU banks, commercial banks, infrastructure, capital goods and cement.

The author is a senior VP (Technical Research), Kotak Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 12:14 pm

tags #Expert Columns

