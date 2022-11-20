F&O option data indicates Nifty will see trading range of 18,250-18,450 in monthly expiry week

Shilpa Rout – Derivatives Lead Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

The week witnessed a muted session for Nifty50 and a roaring one for BankNifty. The global scenario also witnessed a mixed run-up but comfort now comes from the fact that no major turnaround events are lined up, which means stability going ahead.

Being in the last leg of series expiry, option chain witnessed heavy Put writing at 18,300 and 18,000 strikes - additions of 60 lakh shares open interest each overall, whereas Call writers were aggressive at 18,400CE with over a crore shares in open interest, followed by 19,000 strike. The data here hints at a very tight trading range of 18,250-18,450 for the index, and only a decisive breach on either side will see any further momentum.

Put-Call ratio is also close to 1, which pushes the market further to the edge and a concrete move will come on any one side pretty soon. Till then "no trade is also the best trade" works perfectly.

BankNifty, on the other hand, saw stubborn behaviour, where 42,500 level is held strongly by both Call and Put writers. Very aggressive additions were seen here and only about time that we will see someone taking over charge for 500-700 point move from current levels. Though the fact that BankNifty, after hitting new all-time highs, is still holding up very well towards the higher side of the gains, keeps the bulls on the winning side, and immediate support is well built at 42,000, which isn't too much for the bears to gain or the bulls to lose. So fresh longs can be built on every decline till 42,000-41,900 levels.

FIIs are one of the key factors for this recent rally and with India VIX showing absolutely no instability and staying around 15 zone, the upside momentum will continue.

Sector Updates We saw active positive participation all round flowing in, with a few sectors looking very well poised to outperform again in the coming week including PSU banks, metals, automobiles, and infrastructure. Stocks Updates Long built-up was seen in Amara Raja Batteries, NMDC, State Bank of India, Exide Industries, Power Finance Corporation, REC, Indraprastha Gas, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. We have seen a short built up in scrips from Bajaj Finance, TVS Motor Company, United Breweries, and Metropolis Healthcare. Option strategy An option strategy well-customised for the coming week would be an Iron Condor. The strategy is an options strategy consisting of two Puts (one long and one short) and two Calls (one long and one short), and four strike prices, all with the same expiration date. The Iron Condor earns the maximum profit when the underlying asset closes between the middle strike prices at expiration. This is a market neutral strategy done with defined gains and loss. Buy Nifty 18100CE (Call) and Sell 18200PE (Put), along with Buy 18600CE and Sell 18500CE. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Shilpa Rout is a Derivatives Lead Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher. She is an MBA from KIIT University.

