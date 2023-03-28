 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: Volatility takes over Nifty, traders remain bearish

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 28, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

Most sectoral indices traded with cuts which suggests that the bearish pressure was largely broad based.

The market was flat in the early hours of trade on March 28 on the back of mixed cues from global markets. At 10.27 am, the Nifty was down 1.70 points or 0.01 percent at 16,984.00 and the Nifty futures were also down 19.85 points or 0.01 percent at 17,017.55.

On the options front, the maximum accumulation of put as well as call writers was seen at 17,000 as the level emerged as a battleground for bulls and bears. Bears tried to put further pressure on the index as heavy call writing was also seen at 17,100, 17,150 and 17,200 strikes.

Rajesh Srivastava, a derivatives trader based in Bengaluru expects high volatility in the market this week due to the churning of money on account of the closing of the current financial year, rollovers to the next monthly expiry and the current week being a truncated one. Maintaining a cautious stance, he said options traders have an upper hand in a truncated week and will attempt to keep the market in a narrow range.