F&O Manual: Volatility takes over Nifty, traders remain bearish

Representative Image

The market was flat in the early hours of trade on March 28 on the back of mixed cues from global markets. At 10.27 am, the Nifty was down 1.70 points or 0.01 percent at 16,984.00 and the Nifty futures were also down 19.85 points or 0.01 percent at 17,017.55.

On the options front, the maximum accumulation of put as well as call writers was seen at 17,000 as the level emerged as a battleground for bulls and bears. Bears tried to put further pressure on the index as heavy call writing was also seen at 17,100, 17,150 and 17,200 strikes.

Rajesh Srivastava, a derivatives trader based in Bengaluru expects high volatility in the market this week due to the churning of money on account of the closing of the current financial year, rollovers to the next monthly expiry and the current week being a truncated one. Maintaining a cautious stance, he said options traders have an upper hand in a truncated week and will attempt to keep the market in a narrow range.

He said he was overall bearish on the market and hence suggested investors keep their stop losses small.

Most sectoral indices traded with cuts which suggests that the bearish pressure was largely broad-based. Likewise, a similar pressure was seen in F&O segment as most sectors saw the addition of short positions which is a bearish sign.

Bandhan Bank continued to witness the addition of fresh short positions as open interest in the counter rose 11.1 percent which price fell in the cash market. It is also worth noting that Bandhan Bank has seen a short buildup in recent sessions. A short build-up is a bearish sign that takes place when the price of a stock falls, along with high open interest and volume.

Adani Group companies like Adani Enterprises, ACC, Ambuja Cements, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone also saw the addition of short positions.

Nonetheless, some counters like Aditya Birla Capital saw a long buildup. Open interest in the stock rose 3.6 percent as the price climbed above the 50-day simple moving average in the cash market. The company's plans to sell off its insurance broking arm, Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers to Edme Services seems to have been cheered by the Street.

Other counters that saw long buildup were Torrent Power, Hindalco Industries and Page Industries. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.