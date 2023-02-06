F&O Manual | Traders wait on sidelines hoping a rebound later in the day

One step ahead and two steps back – that's what has been the market dynamics through the last few months. On February 6, the market continued with its volatile trend and opened in the red, with the Nifty trading at 17,752.80, down 0.57 percent or about 100 points.

On the options front, call writers were active at 17,800 and 17,900 strikes as they created hurdles for the market. Put writers were relatively less active but for them as well 17,800 was the favourite strike to create position. The reason would be that those having a positive view on the market may be waiting on the sidelines.

Bars reflect the change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

Shijumon Antony, a trader, said he believed the market will bounce back in the second half of the day, Hence, he was waiting for that to happen and will take a position after that.

There was no concrete trend among sectors. Telecom was an outlier, thanks to Vodafone Idea getting a lot of attention as the government approved the conversion of debt to equity. The sector saw long buildup, which is a bullish phenomenon when open interest and price rise in tandem. Media and chemicals also saw long buildup. Infra, metals and textiles saw short buildup – a bearish phenomenon when prices fall but open interest rises.

Among stocks, apart from Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers saw huge long buildup as bulls converged. Zydus Life, M&M Financials, Dr Lal Pathlabs and Aarti Industries were others that saw long buildup. MCX, Adani Enterprises, LIC Housing Finance, Divi's Labs and Ambuja Cement were those that saw short buildup. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

