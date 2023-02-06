English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: PM inaugurates India Energy Week
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    F&O Manual | Traders wait on sidelines hoping a rebound later in the day

    Among stocks, apart from Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers also saw huge long buildup as bulls converged.

    Shubham Raj
    February 06, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

    One step ahead and two steps back – that's what has been the market dynamics through the last few months. On February 6, the market continued with its volatile trend and opened in the red, with the Nifty trading at 17,752.80, down 0.57 percent or about 100 points.

    On the options front, call writers were active at 17,800 and 17,900 strikes as they created hurdles for the market. Put writers were relatively less active but for them as well 17,800 was the favourite strike to create position. The reason would be that those having a positive view on the market may be waiting on the sidelines.

    Bars reflect the change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI. Bars reflect the change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

    Shijumon Antony, a trader, said he believed the market will bounce back in the second half of the day, Hence, he was waiting for that to happen and will take a position after that.