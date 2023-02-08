F&O Manual | Traders turn long on Nifty, Bank Nifty as market bounces back

The market saw some buying spree in the early hours of trade in line with its global counterparts.

The RBI also raised the repo rate by 25 basis points, on expected lines, on Wednesday. The Nifty rose 0.71 percent or 125.45 points to 17,846.95.

On the options front, heavy call winding was seen at 17,800 and lower strikes as the trader shifted their positions higher. On the other hand, put writers converged at 17,800 on the ongoing weekly expiry.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

"We are long on the market," said Ankush Bajaj, a Chhattisgarh based derivatives trader who has taken a position in Bank Nifty. For his positions, stop loss on Bank Nifty is 41,550 Bank Nifty traded up 0.26 percent to 41,600.15 as RBI announced its decision.

Sectorally, telecom continued to see short buildup followed by textile and power. The short build-up is a bearish sign that takes place when the price of a stock falls, along with high open interest and volume. Conversely, infra and cement names were top of the list that saw long buildup. Tech stocks also saw long buildup. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. Stock wise, Adani Group stocks – Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports – continued to see bulls shoring up their positions. Besides, SBI Life Insurance, UltraTech Cement and Dalmia Bharat were key names that saw long buildup. Vodafone Idea, Container Corporation, Power Grid and Coal India were those that saw short buildup. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

