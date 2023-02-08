 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual | Traders turn long on Nifty, Bank Nifty as market bounces back

Shubham Raj
Feb 08, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST

Heavy call winding was seen at 17,800 and lower strikes as the trader shifted their positions higher. On the other hand, put writers converged at 17,800 on the ongoing weekly expiry.

The market saw some buying spree in the early hours of trade in line with its global counterparts.

The RBI also raised the repo rate by 25 basis points, on expected lines, on Wednesday. The Nifty rose 0.71 percent or 125.45 points to 17,846.95.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.