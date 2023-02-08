English
    F&O Manual | Traders turn long on Nifty, Bank Nifty as market bounces back

    Heavy call winding was seen at 17,800 and lower strikes as the trader shifted their positions higher. On the other hand, put writers converged at 17,800 on the ongoing weekly expiry.

    Shubham Raj
    February 08, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST

    The market saw some buying spree in the early hours of trade in line with its global counterparts.

    The RBI also raised the repo rate by 25 basis points, on expected lines, on Wednesday. The Nifty rose 0.71 percent or 125.45 points to 17,846.95.

    On the options front, heavy call winding was seen at 17,800 and lower strikes as the trader shifted their positions higher. On the other hand, put writers converged at 17,800 on the ongoing weekly expiry.

    Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI. Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.