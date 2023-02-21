 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual | Traders stick to neutral strategy as market trades without a direction

Shubham Raj
Feb 21, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

Neutral strategies such as Straddle involves buying or selling call and put options for the same underlying and same strike price. In such strategies, traders tend to make money if the market does not move in any one direction.

The market traded without any clear direction and hovered around the flatline in the early hours of February 21. Metals and FMCG edged up but banks dropped, building pressure on the headline indices. As of 9.40am, the Nifty traded up 0.04 percent to 17,852.

On the Options front, most of the activity in the first 25 minutes was around the at-the-money strikes. Both Put and Call writing was seen at 17,900, indicating that traders are taking neutral strategies such as straddle.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

