F&O Manual | Traders stick to neutral strategy as market trades without a direction

The market traded without any clear direction and hovered around the flatline in the early hours of February 21. Metals and FMCG edged up but banks dropped, building pressure on the headline indices. As of 9.40am, the Nifty traded up 0.04 percent to 17,852.

On the Options front, most of the activity in the first 25 minutes was around the at-the-money strikes. Both Put and Call writing was seen at 17,900, indicating that traders are taking neutral strategies such as straddle.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

Straddle involves buying or selling Call and Put options for the same underlying and same strike price. In such strategies, traders tend to make money if the market does not move in any one direction.

Traders also said they expect the market to be directionless. The US market was closed on February 20, hence global cues have also been limited, though cues from the Asian market were positive. Short buildup, which is characterised by a rise in open interest but fall in prices, was seen in auto, banking and textile. On the other hand, cement, which sees buzz over price hikes, power and metals saw a long buildup, which is a bullish signal reflected by rise in price and open interest. Related stories Indian defence services seek cyber-security, surveillance products

Among stocks, NMDC, Siemens, Ambuja Cement, Indus Tower and India Energy Exchange saw long buildup. Whereas, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and IDFC First Bank saw short buildup.

