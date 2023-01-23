F&O Manual: Traders start buying on dips as Budget 2023 draws near

The market was off to a flyer on January 23, opening the holiday-truncated week with the energy that had been missing for the last couple of sessions.

The Nifty was up 0.7 percent in the morning, trading close to 18,150, with traders attributing the good start to the upcoming Union Budget 2023 which will be presented on February 1.

On the options front, 18,100 saw heavy put writing as it is emerging as new support for the index. Call writing, in comparison, was minimal. 18,300 strike saw most call writing, which could be the new resistance.

“The market looks good,” said Santosh Pasi, a derivatives trader and a Sebi -registered investment adviser. “Our strategy for today is to buy on dips.”

This week's expiry is on Wednesday, January 25, instead of Thursday when the markets will be closed on the occasion of Republic Day. Throw the ongoing earning season and the Budget 2023 in the mix, the market will see heightened volatility, analysts and traders said.

Sector-wise cement and infrastructure saw a short buildup, a bearish phenomenon when stock price fall but open interest rises. Telecom, banking and power sectors were seeing a long buildup, which happens when prices and open interest rise in tandem. Manappuram Finance and Bandhan Bank were among the top stocks to see a long buildup, as open interest rose 20 percent and 17 percent, respectively. Indraprastha Gas was also a pick of traders for similar reasons. Manish Shah, another trader and a Sebi-registered investment adviser, said he has a buy call on Indraprastha Gas with the target at Rs 440. He is also a buyer of Gail India with the target price of Rs 104-105 and stop-loss at Rs 99. HDFC Life Insurance and Petronet LNG, which recently shared the December quarter earnings, were seeing a short buildup. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Shubham Raj has five years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on PMS-AIF industry, telecom and new-age companies. His last stint was with The Economic Times where he wrote on stock markets and led IPO reportage.

READ MORE