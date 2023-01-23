 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: Traders start buying on dips as Budget 2023 draws near

Shubham Raj
Jan 23, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

The weekly expiry is on Wednesday, January 25, instead of the usual Thursday when the markets will be closed on account of Republic Day. Throw earning season and the Budget 2023 in the mix and the market is staring at more volatility, says analysts and traders

The market was off to a flyer on January 23, opening the holiday-truncated week with the energy that had been missing for the last couple of sessions.

The Nifty was up 0.7 percent in the morning, trading close to 18,150, with traders attributing the good start to the upcoming Union Budget 2023 which will be presented on February 1.

On the options front, 18,100 saw heavy put writing as it is emerging as new support for the index. Call writing, in comparison, was minimal. 18,300 strike saw most call writing, which could be the new resistance.

“The market looks good,” said Santosh Pasi, a derivatives trader and a Sebi -registered investment adviser. “Our strategy for today is to buy on dips.”

This week's expiry is on Wednesday, January 25, instead of Thursday when the markets will be closed on the occasion of Republic Day.