F&O Manual: Traders positive as Nifty stages a recovery

The market saw a recovery in the morning trade on March 1 on low-level buying in select sectors. At 10.30 am, the Nifty added 114 points, or 0.66 percent, to trade at 17,418.

On the options front, call unwinding was seen at lower strikes as raiders shifted their position higher in light of changing market conditions. 17,450 and 17,500 saw both put and call writing, which indicates that traders are taking neutral trades at these levels.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

Neutral trades usually involved buying or selling put and call simultaneously. Such strategies make money if the market doesn't move in any one direction and rather stays flat.

This shows traders are not expecting large moves despite some positivity in the market. Overall market setup remains uncertain or weak. The Bank Nifty also rose about a percent, leading to traders shifting their positions higher. The level of 40,500 has most put writing, as it is emerging as a local support area.

How to avoid troubles in motor insurance claim settlement. Here are the tips India VIX – a measure of the expected volatility in the market– plunged nearly 6 percent t0 13.22. Most stocks either saw a long buildup or short covering, both of which are bullish signs. Rain Industries was in focus along with IndiaMart InterMesh as they saw a heavy long buildup— when price and open interest rise in tandem. Adani Enterprises, Nalco, and Delta Corp saw short covering, which is characterised by a drop in open interest but a rise in stock price. The sectoral matrix was also largely bullish, with all sectors either seeing a long buildup or short covering. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Shubham Raj has five years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on PMS-AIF industry, telecom and new-age companies. His last stint was with The Economic Times where he wrote on stock markets and led IPO reportage.