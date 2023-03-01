 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

F&O Manual: Traders positive as Nifty stages a recovery

Shubham Raj
Mar 01, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

Most stocks were either seeing a long buildup or short covering, both of which are bullish signs

The market saw a recovery in the morning trade on March 1 on low-level buying in select sectors. At 10.30 am, the Nifty added 114 points, or 0.66 percent, to trade at 17,418.

On the options front, call unwinding was seen at lower strikes as raiders shifted their position higher in light of changing market conditions. 17,450 and 17,500 saw both put and call writing, which indicates that traders are taking neutral trades at these levels.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

Neutral trades usually involved buying or selling put and call simultaneously. Such strategies make money if the market doesn't move in any one direction and rather stays flat.