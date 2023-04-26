 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

F&O Manual: Traders neutral in a listless market, MCX and Ipca Labs under pressure

Shubham Raj
Apr 26, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

The maximum call writing was at 17,800 and put writing at 17700, which will also likely be the Nifty's trading range for the day, say experts

MCX which continued to be plagued with its software problem eating profits also saw heavy bear pressure.

The Nifty was trading flat, hovering around 17,750 on April 26, with bank and metal stocks seeing profit booking after buying in previous sessions. At 11 am, the benchmark index was down 0.04 percent at 17,761.

The options data shows 17,750 remains the battle zone for the bulls and the bears. Traders seem to have taken a neutral stance at this strike indicates that they don’t see the market moving much in either direction.

The bars reflect changes in open interest (OI) during the day. The red show call option OI and the green put option OI.