F&O Manual: Traders expect some gains as day progresses

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 23, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

Global markets declined after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, even as banking sector concerns weigh heavy

The market was subdued on Monday 23 morning on weak global cues after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, refusing to back down in the face of red-hot inflation but it did hint that the rate-hiking cycle may be nearing the end.

Despite the tepid start, traders were hopeful of the market extending gains as the day progressed.

At 10.27 am, the benchmark Nifty was up 1.80 points, or 0.01 percent, at 17,153.70, while Nifty futures were up 12.15 points or 0.1 percent at 17,197.15.

Among put options, maximum accumulation of writers was seen at 17,000, as the psychological important levels acting as immediate support for the index.