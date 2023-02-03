F&O Manual: Traders expect selloff in afternoon amid Adani rout

The market saw some buying in the morning on positive global cues but the setup continues to be, traders have said, as the hammering of the Adani group stocks kept them on the edge. At 10,50 am, the Nifty was traded 0.09 percent lower at 17.595.

On the options front, 17700 saw heavy call writing as it emerged as the key hurdle for the index. Call writing was also seen at 17,800 and 17,900 strikes. Meanwhile, 17600 level saw put writing.

The bars reflect changes in OI during the day. The red bars show call option OI and the green put option OI.

“The market is likely to see selling in the second half of the day,” said Rajesh Sriwastava, a Bengaluru-based trader. “It is a sell-on-every-rise market.”

Banking stocks were faring better. The Nifty Bank was up 0.5 percent to 40,869.

Among stocks, the Adani Group was again in focus. Adani Enterprises saw a heavy short buildup followed by Ambuja Cement and ACC. A short buildup is a bearish sign that occurs when the price of a stock falls along with high open interest and volume.

Crompton Greaves, Hindustan Copper, Vedanta and Dr Path Labs also saw a short buildup.

Titan, which reported its Q3 numbers a day earlier, saw a long buildup, a bullish scenario when price and open interest rise in tandem. Berger Paints, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and UPL were others that to see a long buildup.

All sectors were showing a short buildup, led by infrastructure and metals.