    F&O Manual: Traders expect selloff in afternoon amid Adani rout

    On the options front, 17700 level saw heavy call writing as it emerged as the key hurdle for the index. Call writing was also seen at 17,800 and 17,900 strikes. Meanwhile, 17600 level saw put writing.

    Shubham Raj
    February 03, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

    The market saw some buying in the morning on positive global cues but the setup continues to be, traders have said, as the hammering of the Adani group stocks kept them on the edge. At 10,50 am, the Nifty was traded 0.09 percent lower at 17.595.

    The bars reflect changes in OI during the day. The red bars show call option OI and the green put option OI. The bars reflect changes in OI during the day. The red bars show call option OI and the green put option OI.

    “The market is likely to see selling in the second half of the day,” said Rajesh Sriwastava, a Bengaluru-based trader. “It is a sell-on-every-rise market.”