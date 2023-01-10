 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: Traders continue with sell-on-rise strategy as trend remains negative

Shubham Raj
Jan 10, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST

The sectoral trend is mixed. Auto, metals and power are seeing a long buildup, while banks, telecom and technology are seeing a short buildup

After a day of heavy buying, Dalal Street was back to its subdued ways, with Nifty opening lower on January 10. At 10.34 am, the index was down 128 points at 17,973, while Bank Nifty, too, slipped 460 points lower to 42,123.

Heavy call writing was seen at 18,000 and 18,100, as trader expectations shifted for the week. Some put writing was also seen at 18,000, making it a crucial level for both the bulls and the bears.

Traders maintained that this is a sell-on-rise market and the overall setup remains negative. Santosh Pasi, a registered financial adviser and trader, said, “Let the market go and sell it.” He is an algo trader with most strategies adjusted to this stance.

Traders and analysts have been advising to trade weekly options over monthly ones, as earnings season may induce volatility and you may see big losses.

Another trader also rued the volatility, saying it is difficult to make money in such a scenario. “If you don’t book profits, your position comes back to where it was,” he added.

