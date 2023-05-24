F&O Manual: Traders betting on Nifty moving higher even as index moves sideways

Dixon Tech saw good demand as traders piled up long positions in the stock following its Q4 earnings.

As benchmark indices are approaching the fresh all time level, demand seems to have tapered. Indices are moving sideways, but overall outlook remains bullish, say analysts.

As of 11.30 am on May 24, the Nifty 50 index was trading higher by 0.06 percent, or 11.85 points, to 11,359. The Bank Nifty was down marginally at 43,932.

On the options chain, 18,300 stroke on Nifty is seeing heavy put writing that signals a strong support for the index at this levels. Bulls have been active at 18,350 and 18,400 levels as well as they seem confident of index moving higher.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.

“Nifty is also having almost equal number of sold puts and sold calls going into this expiry. For Nifty to start its next leg of up move it has to close above the 18,550 mark and sustain over there which would be its next trigger to break its all-time high,” said Rahul Ghose, a Mumbai based algo trader.

He pointed out that the Bank Nifty index yesterday saw shorting of the 44,000 put options of this week's expiry, converting the existing sold calls that traders had into short straddles of 44,000. This means that traders are not expecting a large movement in either direction for this week's expiry for this index.

Analysts at ICICI Securities said they expect the Nifty to witness buying from lower levels as 18,300, followed by 18,200 Put strike, and have noteworthy OI, which should act as immediate support.

Dixon Tech saw good demand as traders piled up long positions in the stock following its Q4 earnings. Deepak Nitrite, Laurus Labs, and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals also saw long build up.

Adani Enterprises, which has been rampaging for the last couple days, saw profit booking as traders exited their positions. The stock also traded lower by 5 percent. Shree Cement, Adani Ports, and Ashok Leyland were others that saw short buildup.

