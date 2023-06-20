F&O Manual: Struggle continues for Nifty amid profit-booking, traders see day's bottom

Among individual stocks, traders were seen taking long positions in HDFC AMC, Balkrishna Industries, Jindal Steel and Hindustan Copper.

The market continued to languish for the second day on a trot on June 20 amid rush for booking profit. Stiff resistance on technical charts and weak global cues also hurt the investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index traded down 54 points or 0.29 percent at 18,701.25. The Bank Nifty, which has been pulling the benchmark Nifty down, fell 0.54 percent to 43,398.15.

The weekly options data shows call writers continue to dominate trade as they push the index lower. The 18,700 strike saw the heaviest accumulation of calls. At the same time, some puts have also been written at this level, making it the most contested area between bulls and bears.

Traders said they have been adjusting their strategies to market whims. One Bengaluru-based derivatives trader said he was bearish in the morning but has since squared off those positions as he believes the market has hit day’s bottom.

Most analysts expect the market to cross an all time high of 18,888. Only then, they say, we can see a direction.

“The flow of the global markets trend would continue to dictate the sentiment back home,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. “While Nifty is close to its all-time high level of 18,888 mark, sharp intraday volatile moves could dent the sentiment.”

Among individual stocks, traders were seen taking long positions in HDFC AMC, Balkrishna Industries, Jindal Steel and Hindustan Copper. On the other hand CONCOR, Bajaj Finserv and Escorts.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

