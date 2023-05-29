F&O Manual: Strong support at 18,500 acting as springboard for Nifty to race to fresh high

Manish Shah, a Sebi-registered research analyst, said the overall trend remains bullish.

Benchmark indices moved a step closer to their all-time high levels on May 29 as clouds of uncertainty over the US default on its debt obligations faded. The market saw all round buying as sentiments were conducive.

As of 10.30 am, the Nifty 50 index was up 106 points to trade at 18,605. Bank Nifty also climbed higher by 0.86 percent to close to the 44,400 level.

Bars reflect changes in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

Option data shows heavy straddle trade at 18,600, meaning traders believe the index may stabilise at this level for the day. Moreover, put writing at 18,500 shows the level is now a good base for the index to act as a springboard. Some call writings at higher levels are short-term hurdles for the index.

“Nifty might face some near-term resistance between 18700 and 18800 but that would only be a speed-breaker in the scheme of things. The OI of the Puts have already started rising in the June month expiry right from the 18100, 18200 and 18,300 levels, and the final push will come once you see the 18,500 puts get written,” said Rahul Ghose, a Mumbai-based algo trader.

India VIX, the measure of volatility in the market, also lifted 3 percent but still remains below the 13 level.

Manish Shah, a Sebi-registered research analyst, said the overall trend remains bullish.

Among individual stocks, bank and finance names were in focus for the day. ICICI General Insurance saw a heavy long buildup, followed by Indiabulls Housing Finance and automaker M&M.

Shah has two buy calls for the day: Max Financial Services with a target price of Rs 725 and stop loss of Rs 692; and, RBL Bank with a target price of Rs 159 and stop loss of Rs 149.

Bears piled on short positions on City Union Bank and GMR Infra following their earnings. Balkrishna Industries and ONGC also saw a short buildup.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.