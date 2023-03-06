 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: String momentum brings bulls bank on Street, traders see Nifty moving to 18,000

Shubham Raj
Mar 06, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

Nifty Bank also advanced about a percent to 41,632 level. Most traders have taken positions around 41,500 and 41,600 levels.

The market momentum was robust as Nifty rose about 1 percent to climb to 17,750. The index is now close to the resistance level of 17,775, however, some traders said that may not be a big hurdle.

On the options front, 17,800 is the battle zone as it is seeing both call and put writing. Meanwhile, the 17,700 level is emerging as a major support point as it has seen heavy put writing. Call writers have also shifted their positions higher.

Bars reflect changes in open interest (OI) during the day. The red bars show call option OI and the green put option OI.

“I am bullish on both Bank Nifty and Nifty,” said Ankush Bajaj, a derivative trader and a research analyst. “I see follow through and Nifty may touch the 18,000 level going by the current momentum.”