F&O Manual: Straddle trades at 18,700 signal sideways move for Nifty

However, a few see positivity in the market’s struggle as well.

The Nifty’s struggle continued for another day on June 23 amid stiff resistance in the 18,800-18,900 zone, stopping the index from hitting all time highs. As of 12 noon, the Nifty traded with a loss of 49 points or 0.25 percent to 18,724. Nifty Bank was flat at 43,723.

Weekly option data shows 18,700 has seen fresh creation of straddle at 19,700, which is a neutral strategy. This signals that traders are not expecting the market to move much beyond this level in either direction.

“Nifty’s resilience is a strong reason to believe that bulls still have room to run and the benchmark index could still recapture its all-time-high of 18,888 mark despite headwinds,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

Among individual stocks, Adani Group names were suffering as the US market regulator has started scrutinising some of the aspects. The US Attorney's Office and the Securities and Exchange Commission

are looking into the representations that Adani made to its American investors following short-seller Hindenburg's report, a Bloomberg report said.

Besides, Voltas, Aarti Industries, and Shriram Finance were among those that saw short buildup. On the other hand, Aurobindo Pharma, Eide Industries, and IndusInd Bank were among those that saw long buildup.

“The higher time frame chart of the midcap basket remains intriguing, implying that any further declines should be seen as favourable buying opportunities. Until then, traders are encouraged to focus on frontline stocks that show potential for better and safe performance in the near term,” said Sameet Chavan, Head Research, Technical and Derivatives, Angel One.

