F&O manual | Some recovery is visible but traders suggest to wait for long addition

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 15, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

Most sectoral indices also traded in the green which suggests that recovery in the market is broad based.

The market witnessed some recovery after four straight sessions of losses on March 15. The Nifty was trading 120.30 points or 0.71 percent higher at 17,163.60 at 09.52am on Wednesday, while Nifty futures climbed 82.35 points or 0.5 percent at 17,208.10.

On the options front, the largest accumulation of Put writers was seen at 17,150, which suggests that this level will be crucial for bulls to stage a sustainable recovery. Put writers were also active at 17,100 and 17,200.

Among Call options, most writers were active at 17,250, which indicates that bears were trying to limit the recovery in the market.