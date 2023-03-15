F&O manual | Some recovery is visible but traders suggest to wait for long addition

The market witnessed some recovery after four straight sessions of losses on March 15. The Nifty was trading 120.30 points or 0.71 percent higher at 17,163.60 at 09.52am on Wednesday, while Nifty futures climbed 82.35 points or 0.5 percent at 17,208.10.

On the options front, the largest accumulation of Put writers was seen at 17,150, which suggests that this level will be crucial for bulls to stage a sustainable recovery. Put writers were also active at 17,100 and 17,200.

Among Call options, most writers were active at 17,250, which indicates that bears were trying to limit the recovery in the market.

Ankush Bajaj, a Chhattisgarh-based trader who uses an algorithm-based trading system, said he was not yet convinced over the sustenance of the upside momentum in the market. On that account, he suggested investors to wait for a dip towards 17,100 to add fresh longs with a stop loss of 17,000.

Nifty Bank also witnessed a similar action in the market today but traders remained sceptical of the sectoral index, making a sustainable recovery. Manoj Mishra, a professional trader with expertise in trading the futures and options of Nifty Bank, has a bearish view for the sectoral index as he believes it lacks a strong momentum.

Mishra said that he is still shorting the sectoral index and believes Bank Nifty will settle below 40,500 in the weekly expiry on Thursday.

Most sectoral indices followed the trend in Nifty and witnessed some recovery. A similar trend was seen in the F&O segment as most sectors witnessed some long addition which is a bullish sign.

Fresh long positions were added in GMR Infra for yet another session. Other stocks that witnessed long additions were Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Indian Energy Exchange and Torrent Pharma. Long additions is a bullish sign which happens when price increases along with rise in open interest and volumes.

Short-covering, which is also a bullish phenomenon, was seen in stocks such as Hindalco Industries, UPL and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Among the stocks that witnessed pressure from bears and saw short buildup were ACC, Ambuja Cements, Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel.

