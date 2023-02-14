 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: Setup appears weak despite buying, 17,800 is the level to watch

Shubham Raj
Feb 14, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST

Adani Enterprises is seeing a short buildup, a bearish sign where open interest rise and price fall. Ambuja Cement, another Adani Group company, is seeing long unwinding, indicating that the stock has likely made a top

The market saw some buying on February 14 in the morning session but the movement was range-bound and traders were struggling to find opportunities. The Nifty was up 0.41 percent at 17,843.05

On the options front, put writers were more active than call writers. The level of 17,800 is emerging as the battlefront for bulls as they are building positions there. Some call writing was at 18,850 as bears tried to fight it out.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

“The stance is bearish,” said Rajesh Sriwastava, a Bengaluru-based trader. He has again taken a short position on Adani Group stocks as he sees the recent margin top-up as a negative sign, the trader said.