    F&O Manual: Setup appears weak despite buying, 17,800 is the level to watch

    Adani Enterprises is seeing a short buildup, a bearish sign where open interest rise and price fall. Ambuja Cement, another Adani Group company, is seeing long unwinding, indicating that the stock has likely made a top

    Shubham Raj
    February 14, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST

    The market saw some buying on February 14 in the morning session but the movement was range-bound and traders were struggling to find opportunities. The Nifty was up 0.41 percent at 17,843.05

    On the options front, put writers were more active than call writers. The level of 17,800 is emerging as the battlefront for bulls as they are building positions there. Some call writing was at 18,850 as bears tried to fight it out.

    Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI. Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

    “The stance is bearish,” said Rajesh Sriwastava, a Bengaluru-based trader. He has again taken a short position on Adani Group stocks as he sees the recent margin top-up as a negative sign, the trader said.

    Adani Enterprises saw a short buildup, a bearish sign where open interest rise and price fall. Ambuja Cement, another Adani Group company, saw long unwinding–a sign that the stock has likely made a top.

    UPL, Glenmark Pharma and L&T Tech Services, too, saw long a build up – a bullish sign where price and open interest rise in tandem.

    Manish Shah, a Sebi-registered research analyst, said L&T Tech Services and Voltas are two names that can be bought for intraday profits.

    Sector wise, technology was seeing a long build-up, while realty, textile and cement were seeing short build-up.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Shubham Raj
    Shubham Raj has five years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on PMS-AIF industry, telecom and new-age companies. His last stint was with The Economic Times where he wrote on stock markets and led IPO reportage.
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:08 am